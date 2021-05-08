2.2 magnitude earthquake reported near downtown Knoxville on Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Did you feel it?

The United States Geological Survey confirmed a 2.2 magnitude earthquake was confirmed near downtown Knoxville on Saturday at 5:14 p.m.

