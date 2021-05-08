2.2 magnitude earthquake reported near downtown Knoxville on Saturday

WATE 6 On Your Side
by: WATE 6 staff
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Did you feel it?
The United States Geological Survey confirmed a 2.2 magnitude earthquake was confirmed near downtown Knoxville on Saturday at 5:14 p.m.
A small earthquake occurred a little over an hour ago near downtown Knoxville! Did you feel it? #TNwx #WATEwx pic.twitter.com/PqDPNS329m— WATE Victoria Cavaliere (@WATEVictoriaWx) May 8, 2021
