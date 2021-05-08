2.2 magnitude earthquake reported near downtown Knoxville on Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) -- Officials confirmed Saturday that Colonial Pipeline Company was the victim of a cybersecurity attack on May 7.

"In response, we proactively took certain systems offline to contain the threat, which has temporarily halted all pipeline operations, and affected some of our IT systems. Upon learning of the issue, a leading, third-party cybersecurity firm was engaged, and they have already launched an investigation into the nature and scope of this incident, which is ongoing. We have contacted law enforcement and other federal agencies. Colonial Pipeline is taking steps to understand and resolve this issue. At this time, our primary focus is the safe and efficient restoration of our service and our efforts to return to normal operation. This process is already underway, and we are working diligently to address this matter and to minimize disruption to our customers and those who rely on Colonial Pipeline," the company said in a statement on their website on Saturday.