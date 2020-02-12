2.7 earthquake measured in Campbell County

FINCASTLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A 2.7 magnitude earthquake was recorded at 12:33 p.m. Wednesday 2 miles northwest of Fincastle.
The earthquake was at a depth of 22 miles.
The earthquake on Wednesday adds to a week of shakes in the region. A series of earthquakes were detected in Blount and Monroe counties Tuesday morning.
A much stronger 3.8 magnitude earthquake in the Fincastle area happened on Jan. 20. That earthquake was felt from Knox County, Ky., to Sweetwater.
RELATED: Scientists explain quakes, aftershock in East Tennessee
