2.7 earthquake measured in Campbell County

A 2.7 earthquake was measured at 12:33 p.m. on Wddnesday, Feb. 12, 2020, about 2 miles northeast of Fincastle, Tennessee, in Campbell County, at a depth of 22 miles (WATE)

FINCASTLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A 2.7 magnitude earthquake was recorded at 12:33 p.m. Wednesday 2 miles northwest of Fincastle.

The earthquake was at a depth of 22 miles.

The earthquake on Wednesday adds to a week of shakes in the region. A series of earthquakes were detected in Blount and Monroe counties Tuesday morning.

A much stronger 3.8 magnitude earthquake in the Fincastle area happened on Jan. 20. That earthquake was felt from Knox County, Ky., to Sweetwater.

RELATED: Scientists explain quakes, aftershock in East Tennessee

LATEST STORIES: