KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two suspects were arrested at Vista Apartment Complex after being found with guns and drugs Tuesday afternoon, according to Knoxville Police.

Knoxville Police reports officers responded to a call in the 400 block of East Summit Hill and arrested two suspects after recovering three firearms, drugs, drug paraphernalia and cash.

The officers found two of the weapons after they were discarded in the apartment complex. Both of the suspects are facing multiple weapons and drugs charges.