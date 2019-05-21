2 charged in Meigs County murder

Two people have been charged after a man’s body was found alongside a road in Meigs County by a passing school bus.
Clifford Eugene Howard, 39, of Monroe County, is charged with first-degree murder, felony murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping and theft over $10,000. He was already being held in the Monroe County jail on other charges.
Stacy Marie Miller, 43, is charged with facilitation of first-degree murder, facilitation of felony murder, facilitation of aggravated robbery, facilitation of aggravated kidnapping and theft over $10,000. She was arrested after a short chase in McMinn County and is being held in the Meigs County Jail on $375,000 bond.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says the body of Roger Dale Miller, 60, was found alongside Eaves Ferry Road in Decatur on the morning of May 15. Agents say they learned Clifford Howard was responsible for his death and Roger Miller’s ex-wife Stacy assisted.