2 charged with abuse of a corpse in Sevier County

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Two people have been arrested and charged with abuse of a corpse involving the death of a 32-year-old Indian Gap Circle woman, Sevier County Sheriff Ron Seals said.

The body of Marissa R. Sutton, 32, of Indian Gap Circle, was found on Thursday morning on Boogertown Road by a passing motorist, according to Seals.

Investigators say they believe she died elsewhere of an apparent drug overdose and her body was moved to Boogertown Road, according to a news release from the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert S. Holmes, 51, and Amy J. Brumfield, 33, of Mills Park Road in Gatlinburg have been arrested and charged abuse of a corpse, Seals said. Both are being held in Sevier County Jail pending arraignment in General Sessions Court.

The investigation is continuing and investigators are awaiting final results of the autopsy, according to the news release.

