2 dead, 2 injured after house fire in Sevier County overnight

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people have died, and two others hospitalized after a house fire in Sevier County overnight.

Sevier County Assistant Mayor Perrin Anderson reports fire crews responded to a house fire in the 500 block of King Branch Road in Sevier County at around 1 a.m.

Two people were transported to UT Medical Center, and one of those victims were transferred to Vanderbilt Burn Center.

The remains of two additional victims were found in the home, and the identification of those bodies is pending.

Sevier County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the cause of the fire.