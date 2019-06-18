2 dead, 2 injured after vehicle-vs-pedestrian crashes in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WATE) – Jefferson City police say they have one suspect in custody after two people were killed and two people were injured following two vehicle-vs-pedestrian crashes Monday afternoon.

Police saying the crashes occurred near Main Street – one on West Main Street near Russell Avenue and the other, East Main Street. Police have not yet released names.

According to JCPD, at 3:30 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian in the area of West Main St. and Russell Ave. Once on scene, officers say they discovered a single vehicle lodged within a building and two pedestrians that had apparently been struck.

First responders then learned of another crash scene on East Main Street where an additional pedestrian had been struck.

Police saying the pedestrians from the West Main Street scene died, while the pedestrian from the East Main Street scene was injured and transported to a local hospital.

WATE 6 On Your Side confirmed with Carson-Newman University sports media relations that the deceased are the wife and son of a Carson-Newman athletics trainer.

Officers also discovered an employee located within the building had been struck was injured and transported to a local hospital for treatment.

One suspect has been taken into custody.

The JCPD crash response team and members of the criminal investigation division are currently investigating.

