OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — An investigation is underway after two people died in a crash on Saturday, according to the Oak Ridge Police Department.

Law enforcement and crews responded to the scene on Oak Ridge Turnpike. A vehicle reportedly was driving east on Oak Ridge Turnpike when it went off of the road and hit the Turnpike Gatehouse (also known as the West End guard shack) around 7:15 p.m.

Both people in the vehicle died at the scene, Oak Ridge Police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Oak Ridge Police said no further information will be released at this time.

The Oak Ridge Public Works Department also responded to the scene to help with traffic control.