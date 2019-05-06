2 deaths under investigation in Claiborne County Video

NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) - The deaths of two people in Claiborne County are under investigation.

Deputies say they were called to Lakeside Drive around noon. Originally it was reported as a shooting, but they later said no guns were involved.

The sheriff's office says Michael Parker, 53, and Jordyn Parker, 23, were both found dead. Deputies say they were related.

Both bodies were sent for autopsies.