2 firefighters injured in Maryville house fire, explosion

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Two firefighters were hurt while battling a house fire early Wednesday in Maryville, but one of them was able to return to the job immediately.

Fire crews responded to the fire on Mutton Hollow Road in Maryville around 5 a.m, according to Blount County Fire Chief Doug McClanahan.

McClanahan said a woman was home and alerted by a smoke alarm. When firefighters arrived, they found fire in the basement. When they opened the door, fire blew out and caused an explosion upstairs. McClanahan believes it was gas or backdraft.

The force blew the home’s sun porch off its frame, blew out walls and broke windows.

Two firefighters were hurt. One was treated on the scene and was able to return to work. The other was taken to Blount Memorial Hospital where he was treated and released.

“Firefighters are in danger all the time. Part of that is driving to the scene… once we’re on the scene, anything can happen,” said McClanahan. ​

McClanahan says the fire should be a reminder to other homeowners to check their smoke alarms and update batteries.

“Change your clock, change your battery. Check it at least once a month to make sure they’re still working,” said McClanahan.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.