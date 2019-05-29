2 firefighters injured in Maryville house fire, explosion Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. House fire on Mutton Hollow Rd in Maryville , Tenn. Source: WATE [ + - ] Video

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Two firefighters were hurt while battling a house fire early Wednesday in Maryville, but one of them was able to return to the job immediately.

Fire crews responded to the fire on Mutton Hollow Road in Maryville around 5 a.m, according to Blount County Fire Chief Doug McClanahan.

McCanahan said a woman was home and alerted by a smoke alarm. When firefighters arrived, they found fire in the basement. When they opened the door, fire blew out and caused an explosion upstairs. McClanahan believes it was gas or backdraft.

The force blew the home's sun porch off its frame, blew out walls and broke windows.

Two firefighters were hurt. One was treated on the scene and was able to return to work. The other was taken to Blount Memorial Hospital where he was treated and released.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.