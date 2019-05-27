2 Harriman teens killed in Roane County wreck
HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WATE) - Two Harriman teens died Sunday when the car they were riding in ran off the road and hit a tree in Roane County, the Tennessee Highway Patrol said.
The wreck happened 2:42 p.m. on Orchard Valley Drive in Harriman.
Dead is Austin J. French, 18, and Joshua A. Freels, 16, both of Harriman.
The driver of the car, Holden J. Melton, 18, of Wartburg, and a passenger, Kameron N. French, 16, of Harriman, were injured.
The Highway Patrol said all four were wearing seat belts.
Melton was driving a 2002 Nissan Maxima when he lost control in a downhill curve on Orchard Road near Dyllis Road, the Highway Patrol said in a report. His car ran off the road and hit a tree, coming to a stop back in the roadway, according to the report.
Charges are pending, THP said.
Local News
National News
