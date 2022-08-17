KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded to a shooting near Knoxville College Tuesday night.

On August 16, around 10 p.m., police responded to numerous calls of shots being fired in the area of Wallace Street and Moses Avenue.

Officers arrived on scene and saw two vehicles leaving the scene quickly, as another individual was running from the area.

Two gunshot victims were found in the area of James Avenue and Wallace Street, police say. Both individuals were taken to the UT Medical Center. One victim had serious injuries, and the other had non-life-threatening injuries according to police.

Police say they found numerous shell casings form the area of shooting. The incident is under investigation by the KPD Violent Crimes Unit.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app to get updates sent to your phone.