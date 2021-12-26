UPDATE 8:48 p.m. – Knoxville Police reported that Danford and Julia had been found safe.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding two kids who are missing out of West Knoxville.

Danford Adam Semenyakov and Julia Rose Semenyakov went missing from the Copper Pointe apartments on S. Gallaher View Road. They were last seen traveling south on Gallaher View.

Danford is around 4’8” and 130lbs and was last seen wearing a red camo shirt, red sweatpants and dark shoes. Julia is about 5’2” and 150lbs with brown shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, Fila slides and Sesame Street socks.

If you see either Danford or Julia, please call 9-1-1 immediately.

