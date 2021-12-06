KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputies have been suspended with pay pending an investigation.

Deputies Bradley Warren and Jessye Eldridge have both been suspended with pay at an unnamed date. Chief Wes Norris said the investigation is being conducted by the Office of Professional Standards.

It is unclear whether the suspensions are related to each other.

A KCSO spokesperson said no further information will be available at this time due to the ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app for updates sent to your phone.