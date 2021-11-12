MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two schools in Maryville will dismiss early Friday out of an abundance of caution due to a chemical spill at a nearby industrial complex.

William Blount High School and Mary Blount Elementary School will dismiss at 1 p.m. after an unidentifiable chemical spill at Newell Rubbermaid, according to Blount County Schools.

Doug McClanahan, chief with Blount County Fire Protection District, said Newell called the fire department at about 11 a.m. He said a 55-gallon drum had a small leak and, as a precaution, the department is “monitoring to make sure there are no other issues and the situation is fully contained inside the building.”

“Currently, everything is stable,” McClanahan said. “We have evacuated a building on Newell property and no other evacuations outside the property have been made by the fire department. No injuries have been reported and Newell Rubbermaid management and personnel have been outstanding.”

The Rubbermaid facility is located at 1427 William Blount Drive, one mile away from William Blount and Mary Blount by road.

No other details were immediately available.

Mary Blount Elementary School students were dismissed early on Friday, Nov. 12. Blount County Schools said the early release was because of a chemical spill at the nearby Newell Rubbermaid plant. The dismissal was out of an abundance of caution. Credit: David Killebrew/WATE

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app for updates sent to your phone.