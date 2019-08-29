2 teens enter pleas involving death of Gibbs High student Zach Munday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Two people entered guilty pleas in Knox County Criminal Court on Thursday on charges related to the death of Gibbs High School student Zach Munday.

Isaiah Brooks, 18, of Tazewell Pike, entered a guilty plea to felony reckless homicide.

Chelsea Nicole, Hopson, 18, of Lyle Bend Lane entered a guilty plea to a charge of being an accessory after the fact.

Munday, who also played football for Gibbs High School, died suddenly in late May.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death was completed by early June by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office and the findings were sent to the district attorney general’s office.

Little has been said since by investigators or the district attorney’s office until Thursday in a packed courtroom before Judge G., Scott Green.

According to testimony, Munday and Brooks got into a fight at a home where there was a party.

One witness said Brooks slammed Munday on the ground. Another witness said they saw Munday run away before hearing his head hit the pavement.

After the fight, Munday was brought to the basement of the home. Some witnesses said Munday was mumbling and incoherent while others said he was responsive.

In the early morning hours, Brooks and Hopson took Munday to Brooks’ home. Brooks said Munday took a shower and went to bed

Doctors said Munday’s injuries were treatable had he been brought to a hospital sooner.

Hopson said Munday was alive the last time she saw him.GD

Green set sentencing for Nov. 1.

When Munday died n late May, the community and friends were devastated.

Nearly three months later, friends say they are still heartbroken, but they’re coming up with ways to keep memories of Munday alive.

Just last week, one of his best friends designed a T-shirt, honoring how he lived his life. Family and friends were wearing “Justice for Zach” shirts in the court hearing.