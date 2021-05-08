2 people hospitalized after shooting in Monroe Co. Friday night

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A juvenile and an adult male are hospitalized after a shooting Friday night in the city of Philadelphia, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

MCSO reports deputies responded to a shooting in the 700 block of Seed Tick Road around 10:30 p.m.

Deputies found a 17-year-old and man with gunshot wounds that were non-life-threatening. They were both transported to a local hospital for treatment.

At this time no additional information is available, and the names of the victims are being withheld at this time due to a juvenile being involved.