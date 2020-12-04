2 people injured in afternoon wreck on Maryville Pike

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Two people injured in a Friday wreck on Maryville Pike are expected to recover.

Around 12:19 p.m., Rural Metro Fire and Knox County Rescue responded to a two-vehicle car crash at Maryville Pike and Apache Trail. One occupant was entrapped and was freed by first responders using hydraulic rescue tools.

Police say both occupants were transported to the trauma center, one with what appeared to be serious injuries.

“Please be careful on these wet streets. Slow down and take your time,” said a post by Rural Metro Fire -Knox County.

