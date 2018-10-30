2 students in Knox, Sevier counties charged with false threats to schools
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Two students in Knox and Sevier counties have been charged in connection with threats of violence at their respective schools.
The Knox County Sheriff's Office says a 15-year-old student has been taken into custody at South Doyle High School for making a false report to shoot up a classroom.
No other details are known at this time, including how the alleged threat was discovered or how it was determined which student made it.
Meanwhile, the Sevierville Police Department says a student was charged Friday with filing a false threat in relation to a bomb threat on Thursday at Sevierville Middle School. The student was placed into the custody of the juvenile detention center.
The middle and intermediate schools were evacuated due to the threat. A search was conducted and no bomb or hazardous device was found.
