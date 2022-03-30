TALBOTT, Tenn. (WATE) — A child has died after an accidental shooting on March 23 in Jefferson County.

Jefferson County 911 received a call at 8:41 a.m. on March 23 about a shooting in the 400 block of English Drive in Talbott. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies discovered a 2-year-old boy had been shot and investigators believe the gun went off in the boy’s hands as he was playing with it.

“We got that by a witness from inside the home that the child was handling the gun at the time it discharged,” Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Coffey said.

The child underwent surgery at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville and was later taken to the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital where he passed away on March 30.

Coffey said the investigation into this incident remains ongoing.