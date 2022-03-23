KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A child is in critical condition after a shooting in Jefferson County Wednesday morning said the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jefferson County 911 received a call at 8:41 a.m. about a shooting in the 400 block of English Drive. Deputies and officers responded to the scene where they discovered a two-year-old boy had been shot.

The child was taken to UT medical center and is currently undergoing surgery. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division and agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are still on the scene.

