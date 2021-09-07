20 cases closed since launch of East Tenn. Valley Crime Stoppers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers have arrested or issued warrants on 22 people, and closed 20 cases since launching in May. Those arrests and warrants were the results of over 875 tips along with $2,750 in rewards paid out.

RELATED STORIES:

Now, after four months of work, Crime Stoppers is calling on the public to continue to further its mission of stopping crime.

Here’s what you need to know on how to work with Crime Stoppers:

You can join the East TN Valley Crime Stoppers team by liking and following them on Facebook https://facebook.com/easttennesseevalleycrimestoppers and Twitter https://twitter.com/tn_crime.

Download their free mobile app, P3 TIPS to remain up to speed on Wanted Suspects, Featured Cases, Unsolved Crimes, and Missing Persons.

You have 4 options to submit tips and all keep you anonymous:

Call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)

Click the Submit a Tip link on their Facebook page

Go to www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org and select the Submit a Tip link

Download the free mobile app P3 TIPS

You can check the status of your tip and claim a possible cash reward you need to keep your tip ID and password that is assigned when you submit your tip. That information cannot be retrieved by Crime Stoppers.