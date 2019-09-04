20-year-old giraffe born at Zoo Knoxville dies in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Officials at the Reid Park Zoo in Tucson says a 20-year-old giraffe has died.

They say the giraffe named Elinor died Monday.

Zoo officials say she apparently showed signs of respiratory distress on Sunday, but did not have a history of respiratory problems.

The University of Arizona’s Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory will perform a necropsy to determine the cause of death, but results from that procedure may take several weeks to come in.

Elinor was born at the Knoxville Zoological Gardens (now called Zoo Knoxville) in Tennessee and came to Reid Park Zoo in 2010.

Zoo officials say the median life expectancy of giraffes is 19 years.