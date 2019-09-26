200 Knox County kids deputized as fire marshals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The city of Knoxville now has 200 new junior fire marshals ready to keep this community safe.

Insurance company The Hartford, along with the Knoxville Fire Department teaching kids at Beaumont Magnet Academy about fire safety and deputizing them as marshals.

These kindergarten and first grade kids, getting inside the mobile fire safety home, experienced a fire and smoke stimulation and learning what to do in the case of an emergency.

“What we hope is that this experience has them go home and talk to their families about the importance of creating a fire safety plan and being fire safe at home,” said AnneMarie Labreck, director of media and public relations at The Hartford.

On top of Thursday’s demonstration, The Hartford donated $20,000 to Knox County Schools and the fire department – all for safety education.

We’re told this mobile fire safety house has been around since 1947 and in that time, the program taught 111 million kids across the country how to be fire safe.