$20,000 donation made to Smoky Mountain Service Dogs

On Thursday, Smoky Mountain Service Dogs received a $20,000 donation from the Great Smoky Mountain Jeep Club Invasion group.
The mission of the Smoky Mountain Service Dogs is to help provide wounded veterans with a service dog. The money raised and donated will help cover costs like training service dogs.
Volunteer Chair Mike Kitchens tells us the real “payday” comes later – when a veteran is given their dog.
This wasn’t the first time the Jeep club donated to the nonprofit – we’re told they have previously donated around $80,000 to Smoky Mountain Service Dogs.
