KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Several churches in Oak Ridge are joining together to bring a larger-than-life egg drop to the city.

On April 16, the day before Easter, over 20,000 eggs will be dropped from the sky by a helicopter. In addition, 2,000 prize bags are expected to be given and B-Shoc, a Christian hip hop artist, will give a special musical performance. There will also be a family-friendly carnival area featuring inflatable bounce houses, games, and three delicious food truck options for purchase.

This ‘Egg-ceptional Easter Egg-stravaganza’ is open to children 12 and under and it will feature two separate start times, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Two age-specific areas (0-5 and 6-12) will be set at the Robertsville Middle School Field and backlot. Participants will be limited to the first 1,000 children registered in each time slot at oreggdrop.org.

“We are excited to bring the helicopter egg drop back to our community and look forward to seeing each of you,” said Robertsville Baptist Church Pastor Brian Scott.

“It’s great to have a chance to partner with other churches and allow everyone to hear the message of Jesus and to let them know we love Oak Ridge and surrounding communities,” said Heritage Church Pastor Jason Sharpe.

Free parking will be available at Heritage Church, Robertsville Baptist Church and Robertsville Middle School parking lots. For additional information or registration please visit oreggdrop.org.