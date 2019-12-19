2018 Grainger County ICE raid subject of Netflix documentary

BEAN STATION, Tenn. (WATE) – One of the largest raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement in East Tennessee is now the subject of a documentary.

On April 5, 2018, ICE along with Homeland Security Investigations, the Internal Revenue Service and Tennessee Highway Patrol executed a federal criminal search warrant at the Southeastern Provision meatpacking plant in Bean Station, where 97 people were detained and found to be subject to removal from the country.

Officials saying at the time that large cash withdrawals are what led federal authorities to the Grainger County slaughterhouse.

Since the raid, a lawsuit has been filed on behalf of all the workers who were arrested and detained. The lawsuit alleges ICE agents engaged in racial profiling, illegal searches and arrest.

The documentary, “After the Raid,” examines the “emotional fallout and hard questions” for the churchgoers in the community, and about “what it means to love thy neighbor.”

“After the Raid” is streaming now on Netflix.

The owner of the slaughterhouse, James Brantley, was sentenced to 18 months in prison in July 2019 after pleading guilty to tax evasion, wire fraud and employing undocumented immigrants.

RELATED: Woman detained describes ICE raid at Southeastern Provision

LATEST STORIES