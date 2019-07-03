KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WATE) Knoxville is celebrating the Fourth of July in style, with the 2019 Festival on the Fourth at World’s Fair Park.

The Festival on the Fourth is on Thursday, July 4, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., and is free to attend.

From 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., the festival lawn will be filled with live music and fun activities to please kids of all ages such as miniature golf with Holes to Go and Lego building with Bricks for Kids.

The musical finale will be performed at 8 p.m., by the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra. They will be presenting the 34th Annual Free Pilot Flying J Independence Day Concert.

Parking is free at World’s Fair and Blackstock Parking Lots, 11th St., Locust St., Walnut St., State St. and Market Square Garages.

WHAT NOT TO BRING: alcohol, personal tens/canopies or pets. These items will not be allowed at the festival.