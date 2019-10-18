2019 holiday assistance programs offered in area

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – As the holiday season is coming up, several area organizations are getting ready to kick off their charitable events.

In the video above, Captain Dan Nelson describes this year’s Angel Tree program. The registration to receive gifts is already closed. However, the Salvation Army is looking for people to “adopt an angel.” By clicking this link you can find out how.

In the video above, Misty Hagy Goodwin, the project manager for Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Committee (CAC) talks about the upcoming the News Sentinel’s Empty Stocking Fund event. This event is for people who may need a little help this holiday season. The CAC provides food baskets for those who want to cook a Christmas dinner. Registration for this starts the Monday following Thanksgiving.

The Knoxville CAC is also offering free classes to help with holiday budgeting and dealing with lost loved ones during the holiday season. These events are free and to find out how to participate you are asked to call the Knoxville CAC.