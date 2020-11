KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) -- It may not be the world's best cup of coffee or the big company bonus you were looking for, but it might be the next best thing.

The city of Knoxville and the Knox County Public Library will host showings of "Elf" and "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" at Chilhowee Park as part of their Drive-In at the Midway series.