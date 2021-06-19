2021 Juneteenth celebrations in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two groups came together and invited the community to celebrate Juneteenth on Saturday, June 19.

The Beck Cultural Center unveiled its new emancipation exhibit and Juneteenth Memorial tribute. The exhibit shares information about the history of emancipation both here and across the country.

“It’s important to understand that no matter where you were when you heard freedom, no matter what date you’ve heard freedom on, you took that tradition with you. For example, people in Texas, whose ancestors were emancipated on June 19, 1865, they’ll move away and go to different places, but they’ll remember that date.”

The Beck Cultural Center and the MLK commission teamed up for another Juneteenth event on Saturday at World’s Fair Park. Mike’s food truck was on hand and Knox Legacy Coalition was on site giving out the voter registration information.

“I’m here today because I am a young person in the Knoxville community and I’m really active about the discrimination that goes on with Black African Americans and so I’m so glad that we’re able to come and meet as a community and celebrate the new national holiday June 19… Juneteenth” said an attendee at World’s Fair Park.

June 19 is now known as Juneteenth National Independence Day, a new U.S. Federal holiday that commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.