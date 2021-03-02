Knox Pridefest organizers cancel 2021 events as COVID-19 impacts linger

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The city’s annual pride parade has been canceled for a second consecutive year.

Knox Pride Board said Tuesday it will hold virtual events this year instead of the traditional in-person festival. Pridefest, typically held in June, was called off last year due to COVID-19 concerns.

“Little has changed from 2020 to now. The health and safety of our community remain our number one concern, and so, we are once again taking the necessary precautions.” Knox Pride President John Camp

Plans aren’t confirmed for next year, but Knox Pride hopes to host events as early as spring 2022 and an in-person Pridefest sometime in fall 2022.