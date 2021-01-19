2021 Knoxville Marathon delayed to fall amid COVID-19 uncertainty

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Organizers announced Tuesday that the 2021 Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon has been postponed to the fall.

Originally slated for March 27-28, the specific dates for the races will now be announced at a later date. A release cited a surge in COVID-19 cases in Tennessee and potential restrictions on public gatherings as the reason for the postponement.

“We are dedicated to providing opportunities for East Tennesseans and visitors to our community to set and achieve personal fitness goals,” said Jason Altman, race director of the Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon. “As part of that commitment, we must prioritize the health and safety of participants and volunteers amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. We also want to ensure a reliably scheduled and managed event, as is within our abilities, to continue to execute the region’s premier road race event at the top quality that our participants and supporters expect from the Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon.”

Participants who deferred registration from 2020 to 2021 will be able to participate in the fall event as planned. Once specific dates are confirmed, race participants will be contacted by the Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon via email with all related registration options.

New participants also can register at www.knoxvillemarathon.com. For more information, visit the Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon website or call888-217-5635