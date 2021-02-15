2021 Knoxville Marathon moving to October

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The 17th Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon race weekend will take place Oct. 2-3 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and potential restrictions on public gatherings.

The Kids Run and 5K are scheduled for the evening at 4:30 and 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2. The marathon, half marathon, and relay events are set for 7:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 3.

The in-person races will start at the Sunsphere on the Clinch Avenue Viaduct and end in World’s Fair Park, with various routes featuring downtown Knoxville, surrounding neighborhoods, and the University of Tennessee campus.

Virtual options also will be available for those who wish to participate remotely.

“Race officials currently are confirming the race routes and planning additional festivities for finishers, families, and fans to enjoy,” a release from race organizers states.

Online registration for all races is open now at www.knoxvillemarathon.com.

“We are looking forward to a safe, in-person race weekend in October,” race director Jason Altman said. “Like many other organizations and event planners, the Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon faced many unexpected challenges during the past year. We are thrilled that we will be able to gather together this fall – to walk, jog, run, volunteer and cheer.

“Between now and then, keep training and racing toward your goals, and we’ll see you at the finish line!”

Everyone who deferred registration from 2020 to the 2021 Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon will be able to participate in the October events as planned.

Current registration fees are $65 for the full marathon; $50 for half-marathon and two-person relay; $40 for four-person relay; $25 for 5K; and $10 for Covenant Kids Run. Price increases for entry fees will go into effect later this spring.

“We are thankful for the community’s patience and understanding as we have rerouted this year’s events to ensure a safe, in-person race weekend,” Covenant Health President and CEO Jim VanderSteeg said. “As the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine continues, we encourage everyone to continue to practice social distancing, wear a mask and wash your hands to slow the spread of illness.

“We wish everyone a safe and healthy year leading up to race weekend and look forward to seeing you in October.”