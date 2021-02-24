2021 Sevierville Bloomin’ BBQ & Bluegrass Festival canceled

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Sevierville Chamber of Commerce confirmed Wednesday a popular local event will not take place in 2021.

Organizers confirmed the annual Bloomin’ BBQ & Bluegrass Festival, which was scheduled to take place May 14-15, has been canceled.

After much work and planning, we have come to the conclusion that because of the limitations caused by COVID-19 we simply won’t be able to produce an event at the level our guests, sponsors, and stakeholders have come to expect. For that reason, we will not be moving forward with this year’s Bloomin’ BBQ & Bluegrass event.” Sevierville Chamber of Commerce CEO Brenda McCroskey

The cancellation marks two consecutive years organizers have been forced to call off the festival due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A local favorite, the festival traditionally welcomes BBQ cook teams and judges from around the country as well as major bluegrass entertainers.