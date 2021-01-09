2021 Winter Farmers’ Market offers chance to support local businesses

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The winter season is in full swing, and that means a tradition is continuing once again in Knoxville.

Nourish Knoxville’s 2021 Winter Farmers’ Market is now underway, and being held outdoors at the Mary Costa Plaza at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum.

The market was opened to the public on Saturday, Jan. 9, and gave people the chance to browse through different items, like pasture-raised meats, eggs, winter produce, honey, baked goods and artisan crafts.

Food and coffee trucks also offered vending to-go style meals and beverages on Howard Baker Jr. Avenue.

Everyone two years and older is required to wear a mask to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The event is held every other Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. through April.

You can learn more by visiting the group’s Facebook page HERE.

