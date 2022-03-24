KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Dogwood Arts Chalk Walk returns Saturday, April 2 to Downtown Knoxville.

More than 150 artists are expected to turn the sidewalks into a work of art. Dogwood Arts says this year’s event is bigger than previous years and will extend out of Market Square and down Market Street past the East Tennessee Historical Society. There will also be several food trucks and a beer garden.

This year also introduces a new category, the SideWalk of Fame, featuring six “Chalk Walk All-Stars” including Sonia Summers, Cathryn Bozone, Cody Swaggerty, Summer Small, Jessi Queen, and Ryne Sandberg.

Event organizers say the expansion will help to ease congested areas in Market Square, add additional space for artists, and create an overall better experience for event attendees.

There are 12 competition categories including:

Elementary school (single and collaborative)

Middle school (single and collaborative)

High school (single and collaborative)

College (single and collaborative)

Adult (single and collaborative)

Family

SideWalk of Fame category

Artists will work from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on their squares. Cash prizes and ribbons will be awarded to the artists who Dogwood Arts’ judges believe created the most imaginative and inspiring artworks in their age division. Attendees can also vote for their favorite squares for the People’s Choice Award.

Children can also create their own chalk masterpieces with free chalk provided by First Horizon Bank in the First Horizon Fun Zone. This zone will be located on Union Avenue between Urban Outfitters and Tupelo Honey.