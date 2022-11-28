KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Organizers are thanking the community for its support after this year’s Fantasy of Trees event benefiting East Tennessee Children’s Hospital wrapped up over the weekend. The annual fundraiser helps the hospital with medical equipment and supplies needed for its young patients.

This year, the Fantasy of Trees helped to raise money to put toward a new Lifeline ambulance. The hospital describes this as an intensive care unit on wheels featuring specialized equipment for pediatric patients.

ETCH said Monday that this year’s event raised more than $400,000 and welcomed more than 61,000 guests. The event ran Nov. 23-27 at the Knoxville Convention Center.

“We are appreciative of the community’s support and the thousands of volunteers who spent their holiday weekend with us to make Fantasy of Trees possible,” an ETCH spokesperson said Monday.

Plans for next year’s event have not yet been announced.