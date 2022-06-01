KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The 18th Annual KARM Dragon Boat Festival is Saturday, June 4 at The Cove at Concord Park.

Throughout the day, teams of 20 paddlers and their drummers will race 41-foot Hong Kong-style boats across the water. The paddlers have spent the past few weeks raising funds to help Knox Area Rescue Ministries provide food, shelter and care for those struggling with homelessness in the community. In total KARM hopes to raise $200,000.

According to KARM, the festival is East Tennessee’s oldest and largest dragon boat event. It is also one of KARM’s largest fundraisers. Thousands are expected to attend. In addition the watching the races, there will be live music, food and a range of children’s activities.

The events of the day will kick off at 8 a.m. with the opening ceremony, and the first race will begin at 8:45 a.m. At 12:30 p.m., there will be a parade of drummers. The second race will begin at 1 p.m.

“While the Dragon Boat Festival does help KARM take care of our neighbors struggling with homelessness, it also brings together corporate, church, civic and community teams for a fun, action-packed, team-building day on and off the water,” said Mark Roberts, KARM’s Director of Community Engagement.

“Over the years, this event has raised millions of dollars for the work we do here at KARM,” said Burt Rosen, KARM’s CEO. “It’s just a great way to spend the day.”

Teams will compete for various awards, including fastest race times, largest fundraisers, best team tent, best team T-shirt, best drummer costume and more.

If you would like to donate or learn more about the event, click here.