KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After COVID pushed the 2021 Knoxville Marathon to October, the 2022 race is heading back to the spring. Next year’s race is on the books for March 22nd.

Registration for 2022 opens the week of October 4 after the 2021 Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon weekend is over. For those who want to run in the 2021 marathon, the last chance to register is during the Health and Fitness Expo from 9 am to 8 pm on Saturday, Oct. 2.

Jason Altman with the Knoxville Track Club shared his excitement for the event moving back to the spring, saying the group’s long-term vision for the event is during the spring.

The annual race brings thousands of runners to the city. Participants have the option to choose between the 5k, Half Marathon, Marathon, a 2 person relay marathon and a 4 person relay marathon. They also host a kid’s run.