2022 Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival to move from Maryville to Townsend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Organizers of the annual Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival have announced the 2022 edition of the festival will be held at a new location. After being held at Maryville College for several years, the two-day festival will now be held at the Townsend Visitor’s Center.

The festival will be held on May 21 and 22, featuring clans, competitions, Scotch tasting, Border Collie demonstrations, and performers from across the country.

“We are thrilled to have the Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival and Games return to Blount County for another year,” said Blount Partnership Director of Tourism Kim Mitchell. “It’s always a much-anticipated event for both residents and visitors alike. It’s a great way for people to celebrate Scottish culture while enjoying what our vibrant area has to offer.”

The Townsend Visitor’s Center, located at 7906 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, spans over 30 acres and also features adjacent parking.

“The property at the Townsend Visitor’s Center provides ample space as the festival continues to grow in the future and has great infrastructure for events such as ours,” said Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival and Games Board Vice President Keith Austin. “We also think attendees will enjoy the Townsend area, in the foothills of the Smoky Mountains, with its natural beauty that will provide the perfect backdrop for the festival.”

Organizers thanked Maryville College for hosting several editions of the festival and helping grow the profile of the event.

“We would like to thank Maryville College for graciously hosting the festival in the past,” said Austin. “It’s been exciting to see the growth and awareness for this event spread, and Maryville College has been played an integral role.”

Tickets will be available online in February 2022 and entertainment lineups will be finalized closer to the festival dates. Visit www.smokymountaingames.org for more information or follow the event on Facebook for updates.