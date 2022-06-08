KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The 102nd edition of the Tennessee Valley Fair will take place this fall and organizers on Wednesday have announced a star-studded lineup of performers that will hit the stage over the nine-day event.

The Tennessee Valley Fair will take place Sept. 9-18 at the Chilhowee Park and Exposition Center in Knoxville. Concerts will be held eight of the ten nights, beginning Sept. 10 with a free show by the Tennessee Valley Fair Fiddlers’ Convention.

Bret Michaels, the former frontman of popular rock band Poison, will perform on Tuesday, Sept. 13 after he was set to perform at the 2020 edition before it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sixteen-time Grammy Award nominee and actor Brian McKnight will perform Wednesday, Sept. 14.

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Joan Jett will hit the stage Friday, Sept. 16. The “I Love Rock ‘n Roll’ singer was listed on Rolling Stone Magazine’s top 100 greatest guitarist of all time in 2003.

The concert series will conclude Sunday, Sept. 18 with a performance from country singer Clint Black. He has had more than 30 singles on the US Billboard country charts over his four-decade career, 22 of which have reached number one.

2022 Tennessee Valley Fair Concert Series

Saturday, Sept. 10: Tennessee Valley Fair Fiddlers’ Convention

Sunday, Sept. 11: Queen Nation

Monday, Sept. 12: Dylan Scott

Tuesday, Sept. 13: Bret Michaels

Wednesday, Sept. 14: Brian McKnight

Thursday, Sept. 15: Ryan Hurd with Lily Rose

Friday, Sept. 16: Joan Jett & the Blackhearts

Sunday, Sept. 18: Clint Black

Concert tickets range from $15 to $100 depending on seat location and are sold separately from fair admission. Concert Tickets will go on sale Friday, June 10 at 10 a.m. on tnvalleyfair.org. Fair Foundation members will be eligible to purchase tickets starting on June 8th.