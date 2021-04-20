$20M investment to bring whiskey distillery to Blount County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A new bourbon-whiskey distiller with ties to one of the state’s biggest names in spirits is planning two facilities in Blount County, including one that is opening this year.

Company Distilling is bringing multi-use facilities in Townsend and Alcoa for manufacturing, tasting rooms and outdoor activities. The project is expected to create 60 new jobs and partners are investing $20.2 million.

Project partners include former Jack Daniel’s master distiller Jeff Arnett; Kris Tatum, former president of the Tennessee Distillers Guild; Heath Clark, founder of H. Clark Distillery; Clayton Homes CEO Kevin Clayton; and Corey Clayton, project manager for Vee Hollow Bike Trails.

“It’s this collaboration between friends seeking to produce a spirit worth gathering over that sparked the Company Distilling name,” Tatum said, who will serve as Company Distilling president. “Not only will the whiskey be best when enjoyed among good company, but the distillery’s property provides ample opportunities for gathering and outdoor fun.”

The Townsend location is set to open this year and will include a 4,000-square-foot tasting room and outdoor space for activities.

The second location is set to open in 2022 in Springbrook Farm, a master planned “city center” in Alcoa. It will serve as the primary distillery and location for the spirit’s main manufacturing. The 20,000-square-foot refurbished building will include a tasting room and retail store along with family-friendly outdoor activities and entertainment across 31 acres.

“The city of Alcoa is thrilled to be selected as the headquarters for Company Distilling,” Alcoa Mayor Clint Abbott said. “We are ecstatic to bring this enterprise to the area, knowing how beneficial it will be to all Blount County visitors.”

“The distilling industry is one that integrates the agriculture, tourism and hospitality industries while benefitting the communities where they are located,” Matt Murray, chairman of the Blount County Economic Development Board, said. “For Blount County to have a group of proven industry and business leaders bring a project of this magnitude here is something that will pay dividends for generations to come.”