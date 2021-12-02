KINGSTON, Tenn. (WATE) — A man was arrested by Kingston Police officers two days after he allegedly robbed a market Tuesday, Nov. 30.

Officers went to a residence Thursday in the 900 block of Sewanee Street in Harriman as part of their investigation and found Aaron J. Wilson, 22, and a vehicle matching the description of the suspect’s getaway car.

Video surveillance was able to capture pictures of the armed robbery suspect. Wilson was wearing the same clothing Thursday that the suspect was pictured in during the robbery. He was also armed with a handgun.

Wilson was taken into custody and later confessed to the crime. He’s been charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, theft over $1,000 and theft under $1,000.