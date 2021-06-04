24 East TN students participate in Job Signing Day to begin their careers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Twenty-four students from five East Tennessee high schools, Alcoa, Heritage, Karns, Maryville, William Blount, took part in the third Blount County Job Signing Day as they inked with 13 local companies to launch their careers.

The seniors completed career and technical education courses, earned an industry certification in school, or participated in work-based learning. They are accepting positions in welding, advanced manufacturing, coding, electrical apprenticeships, aquatics manager, rigging technicians and nursing assistants.

The companies hiring the students are ICC International, Avero Advisors, Danny Davis Electric, Boatmate Trailers, Cherokee Millwright, Smoky Mountain Gymnastics, Royal Metal Powders, Blount Memorial Hospital, Viper Customs, Cornerstone of Recovery, Resource MFG, Xtreme Tower Products and Massey Electric.

The Blount Partnership presented the signing day to help celebrates the multiple opportunities for high school students to begin preparing for careers. Some students are going to begin their careers full-time, some will do a combination of school and work, while others are working with the plan of beginning school in the future.