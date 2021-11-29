KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville’s Community Development Corporation says a total of 244 people are displaced after the fire at Northgate Terrace on Saturday night.

Those residents are currently in hotel rooms instead of shelters they previously were moved to. As of Monday afternoon, no residents have been allowed back to their apartments, and KCDC says it will take around four to seven days to check electrical systems for water damage.

Saturday night, residents were evacuated from the Center on Whittle Springs Rd. due to electrical concerns from water damage that was caused after a lamp caught on fire in an apartment and triggered the sprinkler system. The water from the sprinklers caused a large amount of damage due to gravity and it soaking through other apartments.