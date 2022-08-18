KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One man died following a motorcycle accident on Tazewell Pike at Mountain Shadow Drive in Knox County.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Sunday, August 14, at 7:46 p.m.

Investigators say a sedan was traveling west on Tazewell Pike when the driver failed to yield the right of way while turning left onto Tindell Lane and the eastbound motorcycle struck the right rear of the car.

The motorcyclist, identified as 27-year-old Toby McClellan Jr., died as a result of the crash. The crash report notes he was wearing his helmet.

Following the collision, the Accord came to a final rest facing north on Tindell Lane while the motorcycle came to an uncontrolled final rest on Tazewell Pike.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app to get updates sent to your phone.

The driver of the sedan was not injured in the crash, but the THP lists charges as pending on the report.