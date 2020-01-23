278th returning from NATO mission in Poland

Live Now
Local News
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Members of the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment headquartered in Knoxville will return from their trip to Poland.

Approximately 110 soldiers will return to the Volunteer Training Site in Smyrna, Tennessee, at 11:45 a.m. CST. The 278th has spent the last 9 months as part of NATO’s Forward Presence Battle Group Poland.

On Jan. 20, the Army’s 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment took over command during a ceremony in Poland.  The ceremony completed the 278th’s year-and-a-half role leading the Battle Group.

