KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A free medical clinic is coming to Knoxville for three days from Feb. 11-13. The Remote Area Medical clinic will be held at Jacob Building in Chilhowee Park at 3301 E. Magnolia Ave.

Free dental, vision and other medical services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis during the clinic. Patients can begin to arrive at the parking lot for the clinic when it opens at 10 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 10. RAM encourages patients, especially dental services, to arrive as early as possible.

The clinic will open at 6 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 11. All services are free and no ID is required to receive care. RAM says that to time constraints, patients should be prepared to choose between dental and vision services. Patients will be required to wear a face mask and are required to undergo a COVID-19 screening before entering the clinic.

Other medical services available include:

Dental cleanings

Dental fillings

Dental extractions

Dental x-rays

Eye exams

Glaucoma testing

Eyeglass prescriptions and eyeglasses made on-site

Women’s health exams

Flu shots

COVID-19 vaccinations

Hepatitis-C Testing

HIV Testing

Pediatrics

Mental health counseling

General medical exams

Free take-home colon cancer screening test kits will also be available. For more information, to donate or to volunteer, visit www.ramusa.org or call 865-579-1530.